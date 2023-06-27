Jerusalem, Israel Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNotorious Feelings, a new book by Ever Abott, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Notorious Feelings has many poems with true rhymes. Each poem is a translation of the many feelings and emotions that were created in a short or a long period of time and which are the result of either an accidental confused memory or a hope for something certain to happen in the future. He said to himself: I have to hold on to myself, I have to survive to take revenge. But I'm so fragile.
Notorious Feelings is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-120-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/notorious-feelings/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/notorious-feelings/
