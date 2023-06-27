Arcadia, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
June 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJailhouse Bedtime Stories: An Exposé of American Jails: Stories, Regrets, Hopes, and Dreams of the Incarcerated in the U.S.A., a new book by Carmen Delores Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world where people face insurmountable everyday challenges that often evolve into jailtime, many of the incarcerated are despised as outcasts by larger society. Jailhouse Bedtime Stories allows a peek into the everyday realities of the underprivileged, showing how when circumstances go awry, there's often no way out, ultimately leading to jail.
These real-life events of family life happen every day, all around us, resulting in long-term psychological harm to many. This short story collection shares insights of needing to cope with the demands of survival proactively in our downtrodden world system of our prison pipeline
About the Author
Carmen Delores Robinson is an educator, lecturer, and the founder and CEO of the W.O.W. Institute. She holds a BA in radio and television broadcasting from California State University. Robinson also serves as a practicing bilingual educator, and is the author of several books.
Jailhouse Bedtime Stories: An Exposé of American Jails: Stories, Regrets, Hopes, and Dreams of the Incarcerated in the U.S.A. is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9046-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jailhouse-bedtime-stories-an-expose-of-american-jails-stories-regrets-hopes-and-dreams-of-the-incarcerated-in-the-u-s-a/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jailhouse-bedtime-stories-an-expose-of-american-jails-stories-regrets-hopes-and-dreams-of-the-incarcerated-in-the-u-s-a/
