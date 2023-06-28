Ontario Canada Author Publishes Canadian Art Discussion
June 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dark Dirty Secret Behind Canadian Art, a new book by Joseph A. Kurek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Dark Dirty Secret Behind Canadian Art takes the reader behind the scenes of the devious plots and hidden conspiracies of wealthy individuals to control the Canadian art world. In Canada, a collection of artists known as the "Group of Seven" have been praised as icons, the best of the best, but how true is this narrative? Were these artists always regarded so highly?
Having operated three art galleries alongside his wife in Canada, Joseph Kurek reveals the inner workings of the Canadian art scene in this illuminating and candid work.
About the Author
Joseph A. Kurek is a retired United States Naval Senior Chief Petty Officer and disabled combat veteran. After meeting his wife Arja Palonen, the two operated three art galleries in Ontario, Canada for thirty years under the name The Studio 737 Art Gallery, where they showcased local artists. The couple still resides in Ontario, Canada.
The Dark Dirty Secret Behind Canadian Art is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-001-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dark-dirty-secret-behind-canadian-art/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dark-dirty-secret-behind-canadian-art/
