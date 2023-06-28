Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Memoir of Being Bipolar
June 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Unexpected Superpower: How Being Bipolar Got Me Ahead of Everyone Else, a new book by Karina Schulz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In My Unexpected Superpower, discover how Karina Schulz offers a new perspective on living with bipolarity that emphasizes acceptance, understanding and leveraging symptoms as a way to deal with situations and achieve personal and professional goals, above expectations. This book is not only meant for people with bipolarity, but rather for anyone who wishes to make slight changes in his or her mentality in order to take steps to improve his or herself each day.
About the Author
Karina Schulz is a young, first-generation American; she is half-European (mother's side) and half-Latin American (father's side). After conversations with people locally and internationally, Schulz realized others would frequently ask her similar questions about her lifestyle. Based on these questions and a will to share her mentality, Schulz was motivated to publish a book that details how she and anyone else can turn adversity into a unique asset.
Schulz does not shy away from difficult topics. She dives straight in, sharing her experiences from her perspective. Afterwards she details her mentality, lessons learned and tips for others down the line.
Visit the author's website at https://schulzkarina.com/.
Watch the author be interviewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAz0jXmo1hY
My Unexpected Superpower: How Being Bipolar Got Me Ahead of Everyone Else is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-314-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-unexpected-superpower-how-being-bipolar-got-me-ahead-of-everyone-else/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-unexpected-superpower-how-being-bipolar-got-me-ahead-of-everyone-else/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
