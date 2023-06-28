Eastover, NC Author Publishes Religious Book
June 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBiblical Cures for the Wounded Spirit: Answers for PTSD and Healing the Invisible Wound, a new book by Wayne A. Keast, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Biblical Cures for the Wounded Spirit contains vital information that will answer many questions that those who suffer with PTSD and those close to them are asking. How does someone handle the grief experienced in combat? How does a spouse or other loved one handle the playing out of stress a combat veteran manifests when they return?
Fear, guilt, no peace, and other issues are addressed. These are emotions that stir the soul and plague those who have experienced unimaginable trauma in a war zone or even in a violent home situation. Psychology and drugs are not the answer. New Age philosophy will not help. The Bible has the answers and will be found in these pages to be the solution that so many have been looking for.
About the Author
Saved at age 14 out of a broken, traumatizing home, Wayne A. Keast entered the Army at age 18 and discovered God's peace in the midst of Army duty that includes deployment, and long stretches away from family. After years as an enlisted soldier, Wayne was called by God into the ministry out of German guard tour on a midnight shift. Finishing college and seminary, the Army received Wayne back as a commissioned officer and chaplain.
After a deployment and after surgery, Wayne was in a rehab learning about war-time PTSD issues by listening to soldiers. After much bible study, Wayne learned of God's cure for PTSD and how the inevitable wound can be treated successfully. Later, God showed Wayne a Bible verse that describes the issue. Proverbs 18:14 "The spirit of a man will sustain his infirmity, but a wounded spirit who can bear?"
Wayne retired from the Army in 2012 with a burden for those with PTSD. This book is a compilation of the work completed in his Doctor of Ministry. Wounded Spirits is Wayne's ministry order under Wounded Spirits INC.
woundedspiritsministry@gmail.com www.biblecuresforptsd.org
Biblical Cures for the Wounded Spirit: Answers for PTSD and Healing the Invisible Wound is a 148-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-303-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/biblical-cures-for-the-wounded-spirit-answers-for-ptsd-and-healing-the-invisible-wound/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/biblical-cures-for-the-wounded-spirit-answers-for-ptsd-and-healing-the-invisible-wound/
