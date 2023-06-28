Fife Lake, MI Author Publishes Romantic Comedy Book
June 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cowboy & the Cowgirl that Handled Trouble Started on a Ranch with Moonshine in Oakgrove, Georgia, a new book by Pat Kinney, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In this foul-mouthed romantic comedy, cowboy Eric and cowgirl Kimberly work together to handle a heap of trouble that begins in their Georgia hometown. Together they tackle political drama, a wide cast of colorful characters, and even science fiction as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime.
About the Author
Pat Kinney made it his hobby to create illustrations for his story in order to add more detail and style to his rip-roaring cowboy adventure.
The Cowboy & the Cowgirl that Handled Trouble Started on a Ranch with Moonshine in Oakgrove, Georgia is a 268-page hardbound with a retail price of $97.00 (eBook $92.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-396-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-cowboy-the-cowgirl-that-handled-trouble-started-on-a-ranch-with-moonshine-in-oakgrove-georgia/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-cowboy-the-cowgirl-that-handled-trouble-started-on-a-ranch-with-moonshine-in-oakgrove-georgia/
