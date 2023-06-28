Lynx, OH Author Publishes Spiritual Book
June 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGlory in the Secret Place: Finding Intimacy with God, a new book by Bonnie Baldwin Briggs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Glory in the Secret Place is a journey into intimacy with God. Find your personal secret place to listen for the Heavenly Father's voice, visions, dreams, and the gifts of the Holy Spirit. It is an adventure not only to be in God's presence but to receive and partner with Him on an intimate level. There is no greater privilege than to enter the Secret Place!
About the Author
Bonnie Baldwin Briggs is a multi-talented person. Her family is the greatest achievement in her life. Her activities include reading, writing, gardening, poetry, and sharing her walk with her Heavenly Father.
Briggs is a wife, mother of four daughters, and grandmother of twelve grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. She takes pride in being an advocate of lifelong learning and dedication to God.
Briggs is a graduate of Liberty University, served as a Pastor for the United Methodist Church, and held positions in various religious organizations over the last thirty-five years.
Glory in the Secret Place: Finding Intimacy with God is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-323-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/glory-in-the-secret-place-finding-intimacy-with-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/glory-in-the-secret-place-finding-intimacy-with-god/
