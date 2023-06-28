Vienna, Austria Author Publishes Cookbook
June 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAfrican Specialties: Gateway to the Continent's Culinary Wealth, a new book by Phebe Ndam, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a continent where traditions, customs, and local practices are passed down orally, recipes for classic African cuisine are often lost over time.
In African Specialties: Gateway to the Continent's Culinary Wealth,
Phebe Ndam carries on the tradition of sharing African food with others. Complete with each recipe's country of origin, helpful definitions of traditional cultural foods, and convenient substitutions, Phebe Ndam preserves the art of traditional African cooking to promote African culture and heritage through food.
Phebe Ndam invites you to cook and enjoy these dishes and share them with your family and friends.
About the Author
Phebe Ndam Brings to this book extensive experience in cooking and entertaining. She is the author of two other cookbooks; Die Kunst der Afrikaniche Kuche and Kochen in Africa, both in German. She has taught African cooking classes and catered for several years, and is currently working on publishing more cookbooks.
African Specialties: Gateway to the Continent's Culinary Wealth is a 144-page hardbound with a retail price of $63.00 (eBook $58.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-470-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/african-specialties-gateway-to-the-continents-culinary-wealth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/african-specialties-gateway-to-the-continents-culinary-wealth/
