Ezship Fulfillment, a renowned logistics solutions provider for e-commerce businesses, has introduced its new cloud-based third-party logistics

June 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsEZ Ship, a renowned logistics solutions provider for e-commerce businesses, has introduced its new cloud-based third-party logistics (3PL) service. With a specialization in order fulfillment, EZ Ship aims to equip online companies with advanced tools and strategies to remain competitive in the rapidly expanding e-commerce industry.
Recognizing that e-commerce continues to be the primary driver of retail, EZ Ship offers a comprehensive range of fulfillment services, including order management, shipping, and returns. These services are seamlessly integrated into an intuitive software platform, designed to simplify logistics and drive business growth.
The key features EZ Ship' fulfillment service suite include:
1. Reliable and Effective Fulfillment Tools: EZ Ship provides Amazon Preparation Support, ensuring compliance with Amazon's regulations and optimizing sales and fulfillment on the platform. By leveraging EZ Ship' fulfillment team, businesses can enhance customer reviews and gain full access to Amazon's market privileges.
2. Global Shipping: EZ Ship specializes in simplifying international shipping and reducing costs for clients. Through a dedicated logistics team, accurate customs forms, and reliable customer service professionals, businesses can expand their reach across borders seamlessly.
3. Trusted Network of Shipping Agents: EZ Ship has established a network of dependable shipping professionals across the United States and Canada. By utilizing cutting-edge shipping tools and cloud-based logistics platforms EZ Ship offers high-quality shipping and delivery services, package consolidation, and repackaging, resulting in affordable and worry-free experiences for buyers and sellers.
4. Customized Growth: EZ Ship caters to businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to industry leaders. The flexible logistics software provided by EZ Ship enables businesses to scale up their operations and deliver a seamless process for customers, regardless of their stage of growth.
5. Discounted Shipping Costs: EZ Ship has long-standing relationships with major carriers such as DHL, UPS, FedEx, and USPS. Clients have the freedom to choose their preferred shipping carrier and benefit from significantly reduced rates. Package consolidation services are also available, allowing businesses to save on shipping costs by combining multiple items into a single delivery.
6. User-Friendly and Effective Software: EZ Ship offers a cutting-edge suite of logistics software that enables real-time tracking, instant communication, and complete visibility of packages throughout the fulfillment process. The software is flexible and suitable for any product type or supply flow.
7. Convenient Product Storage: EZ Ship provides storage options through its network of shipping agents across the United States, eliminating the need for businesses to invest in warehouse costs and staffing. This ensures that goods are delivered worldwide at an affordable cost and within the desired delivery window.
EZ Ship takes pride in supporting clients throughout their e-commerce journey, whether they are individual Amazon sellers or established companies. The dedicated team at EZ Ship is committed to delivering exceptional services that enable businesses to thrive in the highly competitive e-commerce landscape.
For more information about EZ Ship and its cloud-based 3PL service, please visit their website at https://ezshipfulfillment.com/
About EZ Ship LLC:
EZ Ship is a leading provider of logistics solutions for e-commerce businesses. With a focus on order fulfillment, EZ Ship offers a comprehensive suite of services and cutting-edge tools to simplify logistics management for online companies.
Contact Information:
Paul Davis
Phone: 1- 877-583-1740
Email: Contact@ezshipfulfillment.com
Website: https://ezshipfulfillment.com/
