Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
June 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Drake's Gift, a new book by TJ Freeman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A tired old man lives alone in the ruined settlement of a splintered faction at the tallest peak in the Blood Mountains. Aided by the mysterious nature of the mountains, no creature ventures upward while he stands guard. That's how it was for nearly fifty years. Then, someone new arrives at the mountains, and the nameless guardian decides that if he is to face what's coming next and prevail, they must not leave. As the two prepare themselves, unseen threats formed by fear and regrets loom behind each of them.
The Drake's Gift is a 406-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-178-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-drakes-gift/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-drakes-gift/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
