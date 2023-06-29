Raymond, NH Author Publishes Book on Obscure Geometry
June 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsObscure Geometry, a new book by JonS, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the author: "At an early age of 3 my family pulled up stakes from our Massachusetts home and moved to the Island of Trinidad & Tobago; the birthplace of My Mother and Her Family. My Folks purchased a beach house on the North Coast of the island in a small village. The property was known as Pelican House with a great view of the ocean where stood a large rock formation some 200 feet off shore where pelicans gathered. A large Almond tree stood between our house and the ocean where one could find me on any given day husking almonds with a rock while barefoot and in shorts. We being the only bi-racial family in the village raised a few eyebrows at first but soon the villagers became warm and receptive to their new neighbors. A wonderful Hindu family lived next to us with three young Sons and a teen age daughter. We soon became close friends. They shared a great deal of their culture with us from climbing Coconut Palms to fetch the nuts to trapping land crabs with their bamboo hollowed out traps placed in the crab holes at night to trapping song birds with tree gum to show off with their home made cages. We returned to The States after a year but retained the property for future visits. We purchased a house in New Hampshire where we still live. When I was 9 my folks separated and my Dad bought a home in Northern Maine with a lovely view of Mt Katahdin and the Mountain range. I've spent countless hours soaking up the view and long walks at night enjoying the star lit nights that appear so close. Several years later at 13 I developed an interest in playing the harp and that is part of my life to this day.
All the diverse experiences has brought me to this metaphysical place that explains the genesis of Obscure Geometry. One evening while on the living room couch I focused on a large star wall ornament and at that moment a feeling came over me like none other and hexagon figures appeared before me with numbers attached as presented in the manuscript in that order, like an Epiphany. I believe there is a greater meaning when the figures are melded together as one and I await that moment."
Obscure Geometry is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4156-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/obscure-geometry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/obscure-geometry/
