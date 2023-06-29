Yulee, FL Author Publishes Christian Book
June 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Christian Life…..Connected, a new book by Jacksel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Jacksel reviews what is to be a Christian, both today and in the past by visiting places and memories in his past. The history of humanity, religions, as well as war have all contributed to Jacksel's thoughts on life. He also gives thoughts on many topics, from love, to loss and death.
About the Author
Jacksel is a retired pilot.
A Christian Life…..Connected is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7055-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-christian-life-connected/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-christian-life-connected/
