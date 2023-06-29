Bronx, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Forgive You: Journey to Recovery, a new book by Queen V, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Forgive You is a peek into the journey of a survivor. Victory is possible. Glean the blessings overflowing from Queen V's battles and victories. This collection of poetry shares a method of processing trauma and obstacles. These pages share Queen V's ongoing journey to redemption, recovery, and re-inventing herself as she triumphs along the way. It's a prevailing story of hope.
Shares a wide range of experiences-suicide attempts, bad breakups, raising children as a single parent, social service issue and a myriad of other challenges throughout her years-Queen V hopes the readers of this book take away strength, morsels of perseverance, and other tools to help hold on through some dark spaces.
About the Author
Queen V is a youth activist, church participant, family peer worker, volunteer, community organizer, and more. She is a complicated woman in her own head. She loves simple treats like sunrises and sunsets, photography, singing, bowling, tennis, watching TV and movies with family, and more.
Queen V loves to change the world, one family at a time. She has experienced and championed for developmentally delayed, conditions involving cognitive delays, MS, Alzheimer's, domestic violence, human trafficking… the world's hurts.
I Forgive You: Journey to Recovery is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4380-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-forgive-you-journey-to-recovery/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-forgive-you-journey-to-recovery/
