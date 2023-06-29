Westlake, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
June 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMighty Martha and the Presidential Election a new book by Kelly Orris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mighty Martha wants nothing more than to be president. No matter how small you might feel, we are all capable of being mighty like Martha, if we have the confidence to believe in ourselves and work towards our dreams.
About the Author
Kelly Orris graduated with a degree in Human Development and family studies with a concentration in child and youth development. She worked as a gymnastics teacher for eight years before becoming a nanny for two boys. After her experience nannying, Orris owned a Gymboree Play and Music for several years, fostering growth and education in young children. Working with children and families has always been Orris' life's mission. Orris' hobbies include reading books, yoga, being outdoors, and spending time with family, friends, and her two cats.
Mighty Martha and the Presidential Election is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-058-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mighty-martha-and-the-presidential-election/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mighty-martha-and-the-presidential-election/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
