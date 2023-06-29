Palmdale, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMolly the Multitasker, a new book by Rhonda Hartung, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Molly the Multitasker has it all: with her long, golden hair and many special talents, she seems to be absolutely perfect. However, what people don't understand about Molly is that despite all of the wonderful things about her, she doesn't make friends easily and is very lonely. No one is perfect, we are all special in our own unique ways, and we all need friends. Molly the Multitasker promotes inclusion, discourages bullying, and encourages shy children to take a risk and make a new friend.
About the Author
Rhonda Hartung has been a registered nurse for over twenty years with a master's degree in Health Law from Loyola University School of Law in Chicago. She is a mother of two, a freelance writer, and a healthcare, women's, and children's advocate.
Molly the Multitasker is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-458-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/molly-the-multitasker/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/molly-the-multitasker/
