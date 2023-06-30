Bronx, NY Author Publishes Historical Book
June 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Horns and Hooves of the Goat: A History of Istria and its People, a new book by Robert Mansuri, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Robert Mansuri hopes to shine a light on the historical importance of Istria and the uniqueness of its people and culture.
About the Author
Robert Mansuri is a graduate of Queens College in New York City. He loves reading history books. One of his favorite hobbies is watching sports on television.
The Horns and Hooves of the Goat: A History of Istria and its People is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7186-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-horns-and-hooves-of-the-goat-a-history-of-istria-and-its-people/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-horns-and-hooves-of-the-goat-a-history-of-istria-and-its-people/
