Lancaster, PA Author Publishes Novel
June 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Jamaican Revenge: Wokido (Wuk-e-doe), a new book by The Jamaican Dragon: Dominic J.I.H., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Do you love your family? Are you a child of immigrant parents? Do you love your mixed heritage? Are you a good worker but don't get the credit you deserve? Do you love action, Kung Fu and/or the martial arts?
Then this book is for you!
The Jamaican Revenge: Wokido (Wuk-e-doe) is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7259-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-jamaican-revenge-wokido-wuk-e-doe/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-jamaican-revenge-wokido-wuk-e-doe/
