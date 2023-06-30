Jamaica, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWas She an Obedient Daughter or Was She Just a Slave?: Blessing or keeping her in her rightful place, a new book by Tasnim Muna, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Was She an Obedient Daughter or Was She Just a Slave?: Blessing or keeping her in her rightful place explores the real life experiences of Tasnim Muna as a Muslim immigrant to the United States. Muna's poetry is written as a protest to the injustices that happen to Muslim minority groups such as Rohingya in Myanmar, Chinese Muslims, Ukrainian Muslims, India, and other parts of the world. This collection of poetry also discusses inequality, discrimination, and racism in today's society.
About the Author
Tasnim Muna's hobbies are singing, drawing, painting, photography, learning, cooking, and languages. She lives with her mother, father, and sister. Muna is a student at Queens College.
Muna dedicates this book to her mother, and her country of Bangladesh, as it celebrates 52 years of independence.
Was She an Obedient Daughter or Was She Just a Slave?: Blessing or keeping her in her rightful place is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-248-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/was-she-an-obedient-daughter-or-was-she-just-a-slave-blessing-or-keeping-her-in-her-rightful-place/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/was-she-an-obedient-daughter-or-was-she-just-a-slave-blessing-or-keeping-her-in-her-rightful-place/
