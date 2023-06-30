Chicago, IL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
June 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTENACITY + PASSION + PATIENCE + SELF REJECTION TO FAILURE, a new book by Antonio E. Morales-Pita, PhD, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The titles of the chapters speak by themselves about the role of passion in the battle "tenacity- procrastination", the relationship "tenacity - patience", and their roles in decision making decisions, as well as the difference between feeling or getting older, and in the incompatibility between tenacity and procrastination.
Deeply meditating on the common factors in successful individuals, namely: (1) These persons must have the talent of tenacity to reach their goals. (2) They must be completely committed to the pursued objectives. (3) The systematic repetition of attempts is indispensable while working towards their goals. (4) These exercises are conceived to be long range, neither short nor intermediate. (5) There must exist the very strong ineluctable desire and need to reach their goals.
About the Author
Antonio E. Morales-Pita, PhD has published thirteen books, six of which are scientific. He is one of the three PhD in Cuba holding two doctorates in 1982 and 1990, was recognized as a national outstanding scientist in the Cuban sugar industry from 1970 to 1990, had the honor of being advisor to the Cuban Sugar Minister for five years while simultaneously being the head of the research team Economics of the University of Havana from 1982 to 1990.
Morales-Pita worked as a professor for fifty-four years teaching Operational Research to ten thousand students in Cuba, Mexico, and the United States.
TENACITY + PASSION + PATIENCE + SELF REJECTION TO FAILURE is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-041-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tenacity-passion-patience-self-rejection-to-failure/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/tenacity-passion-patience-self-rejection-to-failure/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us