Ann Arbor, MI Author Publishes Illustrated Children's Book
June 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI is for India, a new book by Poonam Singhal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Visiting India - From A to Z! Join two kids, Rohin and Navi, as they visit India!
This book shares captivating visual pictures and illustrations to help kids learn all about India.
About the Author
Poonam Singhal is a retired Director of a Montessori school.
I is for India is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-748-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-is-for-india/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-is-for-india/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us