Ann Arbor, MI Author Publishes Illustrated Children's Book

I is for India, a new book by Poonam Singhal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Visiting India - From A to Z! Join two kids, Rohin and Navi, as they visit India!This book shares captivating visual pictures and illustrations to help kids learn all about India.About the AuthorPoonam Singhal is a retired Director of a Montessori school.I is for India is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-748-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-is-for-india/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-is-for-india/