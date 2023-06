Why The Alligator Got In Our Bathtub

Author Dr. Zee's new book "Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub" is a charming story of two siblings and a friendly alligator who decides to make a visit. Should they let him in? How will their journeys end? Is this alligator a friend or foe? Come along with these siblings, and, you'll be really glad you did so!" Learn more about Why The Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub here Dr. Zee is a licensed social worker living in the Midwest. Children's books include; Sun Needs a Holiday, Why the Alligator Got in Our Bathtub, No Moon Today, Rainbow City and If You Give a Fox Rabbits. She spends her spare time enjoying an abundance of laughter with an equal amount of kindness.We believe all children should have the opportunity to curl up, get cozy; and, enjoy a children's book that makes them feel happy, safe and loved. Because nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the next generation.