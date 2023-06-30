Why The Alligator Got In Our Bathtub
June 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAuthor Dr. Zee's new book "Why the Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub" is a charming story of two siblings and a friendly alligator who decides to make a visit. Should they let him in? How will their journeys end? Is this alligator a friend or foe? Come along with these siblings, … and, you'll be really glad you did so!" Learn more about Why The Alligator Got IN Our Bathtub here.
Dr. Zee is a licensed social worker living in the Midwest. Children's books include; Sun Needs a Holiday, Why the Alligator Got in Our Bathtub, No Moon Today, Rainbow City and If You Give a Fox Rabbits. She spends her spare time enjoying an abundance of laughter with an equal amount of kindness.
About Dr. Zee Publishing
We believe all children should have the opportunity to curl up, get cozy; and, enjoy a children's book that makes them feel happy, safe and loved. Because nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the next generation.
Contact Information
Zaina Lee
Dr. Zee Publishing
Contact Us
Zaina Lee
Dr. Zee Publishing
Contact Us
Email Dr. Zee Publishing
Attachments