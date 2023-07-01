Ocala, FL Author Publishes Suspense Novel
July 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrisoner of Utopia, a new book by Bill Mess, co-authored by Kira Breed-Wrisley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a self-sufficient gated community of the near future, the rich can afford their own security force, amenities, and entertainment. They can isolate and insulate their children, keeping them ignorant of the violence, poverty, and pain that exist outside their walls. When someone from inside escapes and interacts with the "real world", deep philosophical lessons are learned: When do we fight for change and when do we accept our conditions? How do we achieve happiness for ourselves and our children?
About the Author
Bill Mess has worked with the elderly for over thirty years and finds working with people who have lived long lives very rewarding. He also volunteers through service clubs and individual not for profit organizations. He thinks this planet and the environment is beautiful but in need of some action to protect it.
Prisoner of Utopia is a 340-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardbound $32.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-176-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/prisoner-of-utopia/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/prisoner-of-utopia/
