Bakersfield, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIntroducing Martha, a new book by J. L. Fuller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Introducing Martha is a humorous tale about not judging a book by its cover. In the end, even though we are not perfect, love has a way of conquering all!
About the Author
J. L. Fuller is a native of Taft, California. He is a musician, songwriter, and member of the band American Smogg. He has one son named Henry.
Introducing Martha is a 38-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-066-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/introducing-martha/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/introducing-martha/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us