Aquebogue, NY Author Publishes Memoir
July 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemoirs of a Foster Child, a new book by Louise DeStefano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this touching memoir, Louise DeStefano explores how difficult it was to grow up without a stable home. She was shifted from one foster home to another while enduring abuse along the way. She always longed for the love of her mother. She wishes to share how the foster system failed her and her sister. Louise DeStefano also wants others who have been raised by loving parents to see how blessed they are by God.
About the Author
Louise DeStefano was born in 1946 in Bayshore, New York, and she currently resides in Aquebogue, New York. She wanted to be a secretary ever since the age of four, which she did accomplish. She is currently retired and enjoys making crafts and designing pictures, both of which are displayed on Etsy. Her family is the most important thing in her life. She has seven children, twenty-two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, all of which are her reason for living. She is involved in the Community Baptist Church not too far from her home that she attends twice a week.
Memoirs of a Foster Child is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4082-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memoirs-of-a-foster-child/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memoirs-of-a-foster-child/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us