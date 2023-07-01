Catersville, GA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Collection of Poems, a new book by William R. Holmes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Collection of Poems contains poetry that William R. Holmes has written over the years, based on his personal experiences. Holmes brings humor to his poetry while remaining heartfelt. These personal, real-life poems are relatable to all.
About the Author
William R. Holmes is married to his wife, Elisabeth. Together, they have one son named Will. Holmes loves reading, especially history. He loves music and plays the guitar. Holmes also enjoys aviation, and he flies both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. Holmes is a supporter of Rotary International.
A Collection of Poems is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-092-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-collection-of-poems-by-william-r-holmes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-collection-of-poems-by-william-r-holmes/
