Milmay, NJ Author Publishes Fiction Novel
July 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Arabella Redemption, a new book by Diane Hagan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the evolution of a woman lost in her own life. She rediscovers the world through the eyes of an annoying child who will not go away. This story is about the impossible made possible by a touch of the divine magic that reflects a love so great; it pokes a hole through time itself.
About the Author
Diane Hagan is an only child raised in the backwater area of Maryland on the Chesapeake bay. Attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and the University of Pennsylvania.
Hagan owns and operates Upton Studios LLC, an historic lighting conservation company. She lives with her husband and pets in the deep woods of Southern New Jersey.
The Arabella Redemption is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-063-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-arabella-redemption/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-arabella-redemption/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us