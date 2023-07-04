Moraga, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Swim Witch, a new book by Christina Larson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Learning to swim takes courage at any age. When we face our doubts and fears, we grow and magic happens! When little Ceci needs help learning how to swim, the Swim Witch adventures to help the little girl find her courage.
About the Author
Christina Larson has been teaching children and adults to swim for thirty-three years in a very special swimming community in Northern California. She loves working with a local swim team in her town, teaching, and training young coaches. She continues to travel and teach private lessons.
The Swim Witch is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3275-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-swim-witch/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-swim-witch/
