Troy, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
July 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA White Elephant for Christmas, a new book by Ashley Edwards, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dego is so excited for his family's Christmas party, but he has one big problem. He needs to find a white elephant! With the help of his family and, of course, his favorite pup, Dego will go on a quest for his own white elephant for Christmas.
About the Author
Ashley Edwards is a certified elementary school teacher. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She currently resides in Missouri along with her dogs (Piper, Rocco, and Maximus) and Milo the chinchilla.
A White Elephant for Christmas is a 18-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-713-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-white-elephant-for-christmas/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-white-elephant-for-christmas/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us