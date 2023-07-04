Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Novel
July 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWorlds, the King's Pawn, a new book by Mike Cahill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Worlds, the King's Pawn is an epic battle of good versus evil. The story is written from multiple character's point of view as it follows the journeys of several sentient super beings in the Zynon Galaxy. The characters explore a wide array of deep matters, including the meaning of consciousness, sentience, freewill, artificial intelligence, and the purpose of existence itself.
About the Author
Mike Cahill is very interested in current events. After attending the University of Massachusetts, he received a bachelor's degree in Political Science, and considers himself a student of history. He has worked in information technology for nearly thirty years and has a particular interest in Cloud Identity Security.
Visit the website at https://legends4u.com/.
"Based on characters created by Mike Cahill and Alex Moll"
Worlds, the King's Pawn is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3008-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/worlds-the-kings-pawn/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/worlds-the-kings-pawn/
