Blaine, MN Author Publishes Autobiography
July 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Hibiscus in the Sunrise, a new book by Krystalann Bies, has been released by RoseDog Books.
My Hibiscus in the Sunrise is about the ups and downs of female relationships: the good, the bad, and the ugly. It is about Krystalann Bies' experience of heartbreak, healing, breaking habits, and getting a little taste of Heaven through the lenses of other people.
About the Author
Krystalann found healing when she could bring pain to paper in third grade. It wasn't until she was 13 that she pursued writing suspense short novels, but never felt worthy enough to allow others to hear her voice. Now she's written two books and is on to her third, because she wants people to see beyond their pain, and with the hope that they will share their story to help someone as well.
My Hibiscus in the Sunrise is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-400-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-hibiscus-in-the-sunrise/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-hibiscus-in-the-sunrise/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us