Allianz puts The Squared Ball in play and launches campaign for financial coaching in women's football
July 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News- Barriers hinder professional careers: Women in professional football face financial uncertainty, with 64 per cent of women stating that financial barriers stopped them from pursuing their athletic passions.
- Resources for young talent: With The Squared Ball campaign and Allianz Ready Coach financial training initiative, Allianz is shining a light on the challenges faced by female footballers and helping talented young players achieve their goals with confidence and financial know-how.
Many people dream of becoming a professional footballer, yet it's a goal that, in reality, is unattainable for many women. A survey by Allianz shows that financial obstacles prevent 64 per cent of women from pursuing their passion – to become a professional athlete, for example.[1] The challenges are complex and severe. In the lead up to the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Allianz has launched two new initiatives to help women overcome financial uncertainty on their path to professional football.
Not fair and square – a difficult game with a squared ball
For women, talent and motivation alone are rarely enough to guarantee a financially secure footing in professional football. In the top European football leagues, more than one in ten women are not paid a salary at all.[2] For female players, trapped between their high-performance sport and the difficulties of financial insecurity, it's like playing the game with a squared ball.
The Squared Ball by Allianz is a tangible representation of the many challenges and hardships faced by women in professional football. With this campaign, Allianz seeks to draw attention to the financial challenges and associated uncertainties faced by women in football – and offer the tools to counter them with the Allianz Ready Coach initiative.
In addition to its symbolic square shape, the design of The Squared Ball features study-based insights on the challenges faced by women in football, encouraging both discussion and education. "The data clearly shows that financial barriers, among others, are what keep women from pursuing their passion as professional footballers. Knowledge about financial issues and a clear understanding of one's own plans and options can help young female athletes pursue their careers with financial confidence," says Christian Deuringer, Head of Global Brand Management at Allianz SE.
Resources for talent: Personal finance training with Allianz Ready Coach
Allianz has launched its Allianz Ready Coach initiative to offer free, tailor-made financial training to aspiring professional female footballers, among other athletes. Allianz Ready Coach Alessandra Jovy-Heuser (Aless) has extensive experience as a professional volleyball player and financial expert herself. Aless knows only too well the challenges female athletes face when entering a professional career: "When I was a professional athlete, I wished I had someone with financial expertise to help me. It's important that young female athletes are supported in building their financial foundation and are prepared for the future. From starting out to signing a contract and long-term career planning, financial knowledge is a critical component to getting ahead in the game and turning your passion into a career. As an Allianz Ready Coach, I'm happy to be able to offer tips on how to use and invest money effectively." In addition to the Allianz Ready Coach, Allianz offers the Allianz Future Workout for the next generation of athletes, including Olympians and Paralympians.
Financial literacy as a foundation for realising professional dreams
The Squared Ball and Allianz Ready Coach are part of a global, holistic commitment by Allianz to promote financial literacy.
The Allianz Financial Literacy Hub [3] features all of Allianz's research on financial literacy, providing data to identify areas of impact to help reduce financial insecurity and increase access to financial education. This month, Allianz launched a new platform called Allianz Finance Workout, which provides e-learning and interactive tools for a variety of everyday investment and financial topics.
Additionally, Allianz offers resources through the Allianz Finance Coach Training for young people. Allianz's commitment equips young people with the right tools to make informed decisions about their finances. Financial hurdles should not stand in the way of achieving professional dreams.
For more information, see: https://www.allianz.com/squared-ball
About Allianz
The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million[4] private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 802 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.9 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological, social and governance criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we hold the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, launched on 12.11.2021. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.
These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
No duty to update
Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.
Privacy Note
Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.
[1] Allianz survey: https://ots.de/wzidpg
[2] FIFA-Benchmarking-Report-Womens-Football-Setting-the-pace-2022_EN.pdf
[3] Financial literacy hub (allianz.com)
[4] Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.
Contact Information
Florian Amberg
Allianz SE
Contact Us
Florian Amberg
Allianz SE
Contact Us