Menifee, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen the Sickness is Over…, a new book by Lee Johnston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspired by a conversation with her four-year-old grandson, When the Sickness is Over… was written for children to relate to in this confusing, strange time we are living in. This pandemic looks very different through the eyes of a child. The world has changed for everyone, and perhaps this book will help all of us understand our new normal; but, especially the little ones who just want to play and enjoy life the way it was before the virus.
About the Author
Lee Johnston was a middle-school language arts and reading teacher for twenty years and most recently an educational consultant, trainer, and coach for the past ten years. A voracious reader, Johnston loves the way a book can speak directly to its reader. With young children, books and stories are voices they need to hear to help them navigate the world as they grow and learn.
When the Sickness is Over… is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-993-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-the-sickness-is-over/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-the-sickness-is-over/
