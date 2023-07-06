Sparta, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
Stella, the Stealthy, Stellar Squirrel in Spartanasha, a new book by Dr. S.V. Gonsalves-Domond, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stella, the Stealthy, Stellar Squirrel in Spartanasha weaves the narrative of an industrious, conscientious, albino squirrel that in performing individual acts of preparation for the upcoming winter, simultaneously engages in tangible acts of compassion during a neighbor's emergency burrow flooding. She uses her generative, imaginative intelligence, coupled with sheer ingenuity, to fashion a tool to assist her in achieving what has now emerged and shifted into collective survival goals. The book generously builds vibrant vocabulary, promotes the power and high-value of interconnections, and accelerates the joys of alliterations.
About the Author
Dr. S.V. Gonsalves-Domond is a full-time academician, educator, and children's book author. Her first book is entitled, Alliterative Animals: A to Z, and has been officially adopted by the Ministry of Education in Liberia for primary and lower grade level pupils. Additionally, she has been a mental health consultant for Head Start programs for several decades, provided direct interventions to special needs children and their families, and has successfully procured federal grants for underserved communities. Dr. Gonsalves-Domond is a published academic author, sits on an editorial board, poet, conference presenter, book reviewer, workshop leader, a Visiting Professor at John Cabot University in Italy in 2021, and a Nippon Foundation Fellow at the Japanese Studies Institute at San Diego State University in summer 2022. She enjoys reading, singing, listening to music, watching movies, museum-visiting, traveling, writing poetry, and going to the theatre. Dr. Gonsalves-Domond shares her home with her family's rescue dog, Viking.
About the Illustrator
Nazrin Farook is a Print, Pattern, and Textile Designer based in New York City. Originally from the United Kingdom, Nazrin graduated with a B.A. (Honors) in Fashion, Textile Design, and Business Studies from the University of Brighton, UK. She went on to gain invaluable training in the design industry in Paris before starting her career in textile design. Since then, she has achieved a distinguished reputation for her portfolio of innovative designs for children's products, bedding, home goods, paper/gift wrap, and the greeting card industries in the United States. She is represented by The Brooklyn Nest LLC, a Design Studio located on the waterfront of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. Having become a true New Yorker, Nazrin continues to gain inspiration from her travels and everything New York City has to offer.
Stella, the Stealthy, Stellar Squirrel in Spartanasha is a 56-page hardbound with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4097-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/stella-the-stealthy-stellar-squirrel-in-spartanasha/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stella-the-stealthy-stellar-squirrel-in-spartanasha/
