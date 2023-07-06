College Station, TX Author Publishes Memoir of Her Father
July 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Life and Times of Larry Williams, a new book by Lawrence Drake Williams, Jr. and co-authored by Mrs. Pam Williams Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Life and Times of Larry Williams is a memoir compiled from tapes, written stories, letters, and personal photographs, dutifully collected by Lawrence's daughter, Pam, as a legacy with which to remember her beloved father.
Born 1918, Lawrence saw great changes throughout his life within the United States: from the Great Depression, to World War II, and into the Cold War. Throughout his time in the military, Lawrence was able to travel across the world. He participated in a Top Secret mission while stationed in Iran during WWII, during which he headed up a group of men to rescue American flyers who had bombed Japan, crash landed, were interned in Russia, and then put on a train for "somewhere near the Caspian Sea", where the drop would take place.
Lawrence also recounts his amazing adventures in the Holy Land, touring many biblical and historical locations, providing the reader and his family with an extremely personal insight into these awe-inspiring sights.
About the Author
Mrs. Pam Williams Johnson was born to Diana and Lawrence Williams. She is a deaf and special education teacher, and in her free time is passionately involved in many genealogical societies, such as the Colonial Dames 17th Century, Society of Mayflower Descendants, Dames of Magna Charta, and the Plantagenet Society. Pam is married with two sons and four stepchildren. She currently resides in College Station, Texas.
The Life and Times of Larry Williams is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $58.00 (eBook $53.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-396-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-life-and-times-of-larry-williams/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-life-and-times-of-larry-williams/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
