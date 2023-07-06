Columbia, SC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
July 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRainbow Wars!, a new book by Rodd Symian, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rainbow Wars! is book number one in a thirteen-book series. This story follows Rodd and Natalie on a journey to save Blossom and Lily, the protector and princess of Choms, from the evil Lady of the Mountain. This is a story of friendship, bravery, and love. Just when you think the adventure is over, the Rainbow Wars only just begun!
About the Author
Rodd Symian is the author of both Angel Face and Diva Queens: The Promised Ones. He has been writing since the sixth grade but has recently decided to publish his written work. Although born in San Antonio, Texas, the author moved frequently due to a parent in the military. Rodd is also a recording rock/pop music artist. He draws most of his enjoyment from performing live.
Rainbow Wars! is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7160-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rainbow-wars/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rainbow-wars/
