Mesa, AZ Veteran & Author Publishes Vietnam War Stories
July 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStories from War: Vietnam, a new book by John S. O'Connor II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on real stories and real people, Stories from War: Vietnam details the brutality of the Vietnam War through a series of short stories. From the horrors of war, the immense loneliness, to small moments of levity, each story is a reminder that soldiers, on both sides of a war, are people; men fighting for their lives and to make their way back home. Within these tales lies just a glimpse into a nightmarish world only a brave few heroes have ever witnessed.
About the Author
John S. O'Connor II is a retired Infantry Officer, Airborne-Ranger, and a decorated combat veteran. He spent tours in the 82nd Airborne, 509th Airborne, 8th Division, 4th Division and 51st RCAT in Vietnam. O'Connor has had the good fortune to work with some of the world's most elite military and law enforcement units, and his career has taken him to six continents, thirty-five countries, and all fifty states. In his civilian life, O'Connor was the creator and director of the World SWAT Challenge, the US National SWAT Championships, and has been instrumental in developing several other competitive and high-speed training properties for the police, fire, and military. He has also produced, written, and done on-camera work for over fifteen TV programs.
O'Connor holds a PhD in Exercise Physiology from Arizona State University and is a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, where he has held several leadership positions. An avid sportsman, O'Connor has run over ten marathons and triathlons, made more than one hundred parachute jumps, five hundred scuba dives, bicycled across the United States, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and skied all over North America and Europe. He's had an adventurous and wonderful life. O'Connor writes as a hobby and lives with his wife Ellen and their cattle dog Maizy in Mesa, Arizona.
Stories from War: Vietnam is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (hardcover $28.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-037-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/stories-from-war-vietnam-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stories-from-war-vietnam-pb/
