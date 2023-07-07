St. Petersburg, FL Author Publishes Pet Book
July 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News#WalterStrong: One Family's Desperate Attempt to Save Their Beloved Cat from Cancer, a new book by David I. Antokal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A combination of life experiences, love, hope, strength, and grieving, #WalterStrong is as the title suggests: one family's desperate attempt to save their cat, Walter, from cancer. Discover the special-and unusual!-bond between a man and his cat; how he loved and was loved more than words can describe; the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) Feline.
Come along with David I. Antokal and his wife on a rollercoaster ride as they fight like hell to save their fur-baby, providing protection and a voice to the voiceless, and learn from their experiences.
In sharing their journey, Antokal hopes to educate readers on the challenges of vet care when dealing with potentially terminal illness, as well as provide solace for those whose fur-babies may be facing a potentially life-ending experience, and for those who may have said or be in the process of saying goodbye to their beloved fur-babies. To all veterinarian readers, he offers a reminder that people put a lot of faith and trust in their work along with the expectation of top-notch and cutting-edge medical care.
Because our "pets" are not just pets. They're family.
About the Author
David I. Antokal was born in Brooklyn, NY, and has lived in many states over the course of his life. Married to a wonderful woman with a big heart, he and his wife are avid animal lovers and advocates for animal rights, and the pair had three fur-babies at the time this book was started. Now, they have only one beautiful cat.
Antokal has worked in the medical field for most of his adult life. He currently works in the field of anesthesia.
#WalterStrong: One Family's Desperate Attempt to Save Their Beloved Cat from Cancer is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-238-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walterstrong-one-familys-desperate-attempt-to-save-their-beloved-cat-from-cancer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walterstrong-one-familys-desperate-attempt-to-save-their-beloved-cat-from-cancer/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us