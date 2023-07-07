Sag Harbor, NY Author Publishes Mystery Book
July 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Black Rose, a new book by J'aime C. Schiavoni, has been released by RoseDog Books.
During a commotion one night on Main Street in East Hampton, a police car parks in front of Caldwell Stanton's mansion when the security alarm sounds and a thief takes off with the lapis pendant. But it's too late. The Black Rose has vanished.
Dauntless, ingenious, inventive, wily, alluring, resourceful, and cunning describe the heroine, Black Rose, whose escapades take the reader on a mysterious, suspenseful journey as she solves curious cases in a modern-day, Robin Hood-like manner with a feminine flare.
About the Author
J'aime C. Schiavoni lives in Sag Harbor, New York, and has always had the passion and drive to be a writer. Schiavoni has a love of fantasy, detective stories, and anything with magic and adventure. Growing up, Schiavoni faced many struggles due to her learning differences, which oftentimes made her the target of bullying throughout her school years.
Now, Schiavoni is realizing her dreams through the creation of her first book, The Black Rose. Schiavoni wants her readers to know that no matter how many times you face others who try to bring you down, believe in yourself, fight in the face of adversity, and never give up on yourself or your dreams.
The Black Rose is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-560-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-black-rose/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-black-rose/
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
