Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Fiction Book
July 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInside Gossip, a new book by Alexis Sisco, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Written from an observer's point of view, Inside Gossip follows the story of Tova, who faces the brunt of the gossip from just about everyone, all while trying to remain in touch with her own life. On the surface her life seems boring and mediocre, but with her crazy cousin's wild ways and her husband's huge secret, Tova gets overwhelmed quickly. Seems like everyone's gossip is suddenly changing HER life, but is it for the best?
Imagine walking into a room where your circumstances aren't your choices.
Welcome to Inside Gossip, where things can get real!!!
About the Author
Alexis Sisco is a Baltimore City native. Born a Trini/American, she enjoys family time, traveling, movies, and brewing organic champagne. Inspired by real life situations and a kinky imagination, this book wants you to think before your next move, because it's very easy to become the tea! Pressure, just like her bottles, the author writes with a passion for pop you in the face drama. Look out for more work, coming from Sisco!
Inside Gossip is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-613-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inside-gossip/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/inside-gossip/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us