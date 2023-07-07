Spencer, OK Author Publishes Memoir
July 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBroken Home, a new book by Takesha, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When you come from the bottom, there is really nowhere else to go but up. Still, some people love the bottom. It's grimy down there-no loyalty and no one thinks for themselves. Many of the people who dwell there operate like sheep, following blindly behind patterns and ideals that lead to destruction. They are negative all the time and never show much happiness because of this. They have no urge for change, no motivation, no aspirations of life-only doom and gloom.
Author, Takesha, experienced that environment as a child and always knew that it was something strange about her surroundings. There was a purpose in her life, but she was also abandoned at a young age. She was alone in a house full of family battling betrayal, sexual demons, and having no one to turn to. She always searched for a way out but never knew it was within her. With this book-she delivers a bird's eye view of many hardships that were only meant to destroy her. She knows that she is both blessed and cursed simultaneously but uses her experiences to triumph.
Broken Home is a 64-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-460-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/broken-home/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/broken-home/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us