Gatewood, MO Author Publishes Memoir
July 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Farm Girl's Scattered Memories of the Way We Were, a new book by Anna Harris, has been released by RoseDog Books.
One day Anna Harris was remembering growing up on a farm in Leavenworth, KS. As she thought about that, she began to write the memories of things that had happened during her life. She thought it would be fun to share her memories with her community. She began writing a new story each week for her local newspaper. She had so many folks telling her as each story was written how much they enjoyed it. Then they started encouraging her to write a book! As the memories continued to flood her mind and folks told her how much they enjoyed her stories, she decided why not!
She began gathering the memories she had shared and adding more as they continued to come to her. Some of them were FUN stories and some were fond memories of family and friends that were around her family as she grew up.
Memories of her family members and all they did on the farm flooded back to her. Each story reminded her of another one. The pages grew and grew! She wishes her mom and dad had lived to be able to read the book. She can almost hear her dad saying, "So, Tut Tut, you think you are a writer now." He would have been so proud. Her mom would have been even more! She can hear her saying, "Anna Marie!" or "That's My Anna!"
She is so glad that Mom and Dad adopted her at birth. She was wanted and loved just as if she were their own blood.
She would like to thank everyone who has encouraged her to do this. She would also encourage you to write your own story. Even if it is just for your memories and your family. We go through life so fast these days. We need to slow down and enjoy each other and the happenings in our lives. Not only MAKE the memories, but also KEEP the memories.
Farm Livin' Was the Life for Her!
A Farm Girl's Scattered Memories of the Way We Were is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-112-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-farm-girls-scattered-memories-of-the-way-we-were/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-farm-girls-scattered-memories-of-the-way-we-were/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
