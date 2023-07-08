Portsmouth, OH Author Publishes Memoir
July 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScarred: Healing and Moving Forward, a new book by Jonathan E. Pariseau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Scarred addresses the struggles in life's journey, and how those struggles can be overcome. Emotional scars are often just as permanent as physical scars, but also like a physical scar, may heal over time.
About the Author
Jonathan E. Pariseau enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoys doing as much as he can around the house on his own, and enlisting help from his grandchildren. Pariseau has been working in Social Work for 30 years.
Scarred: Healing and Moving Forward is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4421-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scarred-healing-and-moving-forward/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scarred-healing-and-moving-forward/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us