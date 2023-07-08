Omaha, NE Author Publishes Supernatural Novel
July 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMortal Gods, a new book by Kyle Payne, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Noah Harris has a superpower. The problem is that he has no clue what it is and it is starting to get seriously frustrating. As the only un-awakened member of his class it seems like a big cause for his bullying. Oh, sure he can walk on water, surf the sky, and make a vortex, but unless your eyes change color it does not really matter. Noah's dad isn't much help either which is totally annoying because he could be if he wanted to. Christian has had his awakening when he was about Noah's age, but he has always refused to speak about them. Though they love each other very much, the strain is starting to show. Things come to a head when they are attacked in the streets and Noah cannot help his dad defend himself. So they embark on a journey across the United States to find out what his powers are. With his father not trusting the authorities they have to learn to defend themselves. Can Noah be the fighter his father is? They will have to find out together. In a super society where everyone has a power called a Sphere of Influence. Noah might have gotten more than he bargained for.
About the Author
When one lives in a place as dull and drab as Nebraska, they must learn to entertain themselves. Not wanting to spend his days breaking the law and drinking away his sorrows, Kyle Payne instead decided to fill his day with books, film, and video games. Fantasy was a much needed outlet for when one lives in the middle of nowhere. Growing up on Harry Potter, and the Lord of the Rings left him with a lifelong love of literature. He went to college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Understanding the human mind helped him to develop his characters. He cares for people who have mental disabilities. Now happily living in the city, he enjoys going to the gym, walking in the park, and watching plays. He has a fondness for cats and dogs and hopes to continue to work as a writer. Single, he lives alone in his apartment in downtown Omaha. He occasionally likes to hang out with friends and watch movies at home. One day he hopes to be as big a writer as Stephen King or George R. R. Martin though in the short term he hopes to make enough money to become a write full time.
Mortal Gods is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-416-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mortal-gods/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/mortal-gods/
