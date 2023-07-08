Carmel, IN Author Publishes Spiritual Book
July 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story of Evan: A Christian Novelette, a new book by Robert Curtis and Steve Eggleston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book was written by Robert Curtis and Steve Eggleston with the goal in mind to highlight some dilemmas Christians go through in life. With keeping trust in God and doing what is right, things turn out for the better.
"Do you give the horse his strength,
And endow his neck with splendor?
Do you make the steed to quiver
While his thunderous snorting spreads Terror?
He jubilantly paws the plain
And rushes in his might against the Weapons.
He laughs at fear and cannot be deterred;
He turns not back from the sword.
Around him rattles the quiver,
Flashes the spear and the javelin.
Frenzied and trembling he devours the Ground;
He holds not back at the sound of the Trumpet,
But at each blast he cries, "Aha!"
Even from afar he scents the battle,
The roar of the chiefs and the shouting."
JOB 39:19-25
The Story of Evan: A Christian Novelette is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-072-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-story-of-evan-a-christian-novelette/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-of-evan-a-christian-novelette/
