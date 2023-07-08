Hayti, MO Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTestimonial Praises: Up for Grabs, a new book by Irma Jean Driver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written in part to bring hope to people who are lost, when the words are carefully taken, Testimonial Praises: Up for Grabs awakens readers, touching the hearts of believers and bringing awareness to the mind of sinners.
About the Author
Irma Jean Driver is a spirit filled, God fearing woman on a mission to share and help others to understand. Through her poetry collection, she is fulfilling a vision with the words written, the book title, and the cover design. She is a volunteer servant for the Lord who is thankful for this God-given gift. She is a member of Cedar Street Missionary Baptist under the leadership of Pastor Darion C. Thomas, which has contributed much to her growth.
Testimonial Praises: Up for Grabs is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3148-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/testimonial-praises-up-for-grabs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/testimonial-praises-up-for-grabs/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
