Boerne, TX Author Publishes Memoir of Playing Dominoes with Friends
July 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News42, a new book by Rusty Busby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1995, Rusty Busby moved to the small Texas town of Comfort (population: 2,000) and placed an ad in the local newspaper proposing to start a game of 42 every Friday. When the time came, the domino aficionados congregated in front of the historic Ingenhuett Store (the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas at the time), and a kind of magic was born. For the next twenty-seven years, this group of friends would meet every week to play their favorite game, discuss solutions for the world's problems, and maybe get into some mischief once in a while…
About the Author
Rusty Busby is a native of San Antonio, Texas. Before retiring, Busby was a practicing lawyer for over fifty years. He is a sixth generation Texan and is deeply passionate about Texas history. He currently resides in Comfort, Texas, where he enjoys hunting, fishing, and, of course, playing 42.
42 is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-294-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/42/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/42/
