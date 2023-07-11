Fort Walton Beach, FL Author Publishes Self-Reflection Book
July 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGray Hairs in the Mirror, a new book by Shane Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You wake up and look in the mirror to see a picture of an old face and gray hairs. Are you happy? Are you satisfied? Aging sucks. Dying sucks. Racism sucks. Crime sucks. Poverty sucks. Gray Hairs in the Mirror takes the reader on a journey of self-reflection. A journey into the world in which we live, with its joys and challenges along the way.
It is Shane's hope that readers take away from this book words of encouragement that help one survive the obstacles and struggles of this life.
About the Author
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1972, Shane Williams' favorite hobby is writing, which he has been doing since the age of thirteen. He enjoys taking a look at this crazy life through the eyes of a flying eagle.
Gray Hairs in the Mirror is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3270-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gray-hairs-in-the-mirror/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gray-hairs-in-the-mirror/
