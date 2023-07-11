Glenside, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Bird, a new book by Brianna Zera, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A little bird lives in a cage and doesn't know how to fly. The little bird's cage is open, but until it learns to fly, the little bird feels trapped. Eventually, the little bird decides to build enough confidence to spread its wings and fly free.
About the Author
Brianna Zera enjoys henna, baking, and crocheting. She has always loved writing stories. Zera has a bunny named after the Greek goddess, Artemis.
The Little Bird is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-164-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-little-bird/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-little-bird/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
