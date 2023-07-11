Toney, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tree that Talks to Me, a new book by Marjory Morrison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Marjory Morrison dedicates this book to all of the children of this world, especially in this time of confusion. She hopes that this story will give them hope to know that they can trust, believe in their dreams, and their voices can be heard.
About the Author
Marjory Morrison has a passion for kids to have a firm foundation so that they can have good morals and a desire to continue reading. She loves our Creator and is in awe of how nature is a part of His beauty.
She is a professional photographer who loves nature and gardening. She worked in the school system for several years, encouraging all of her students to follow their dreams. She has been married to an amazing man for over forty years, and together they have rescued many animals and adopted several of them.
The Tree that Talks to Me is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4345-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-tree-that-talks-to-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-tree-that-talks-to-me/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us