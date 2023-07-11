Bremerton, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWolf and Amaryllis: a collection of poetry, a new book by Sebastian Guyette, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sebastian Guyette immerses himself into the artwork of words to create meaning in this beautiful collection of poems. The themes of the text include heartbreak, love and the duality it brings, and the mind under intense emotion. The poems are told from multiple perspectives and touch on both everyday and extreme circumstances in life. One particular poem that stands out explores the mental state of a Russian girl whose mother sold her into sex trafficking in order to feed her heroin addiction. Join Guyette as he searches for meaning in the emotions that make us all human.
About the Author
Sebastian Guyette was born in Rutland, Vermont, and he still resides there today. He grew up with a single mom who struggled with her place in the world. He had a brother and sister by his side when he was a child, for which he is grateful. He was eventually adopted by his grandfather at the age of eight. Guyette uses emotions to fuel his creativity, and his mother and sister who are also artists. He enjoys the beauty of words and all that they can bring to the writer and reader.
Wolf and Amaryllis: a collection of poetry is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3067-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wolf-and-amaryllis-a-collection-of-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wolf-and-amaryllis-a-collection-of-poetry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us